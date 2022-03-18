Donovan Mitchell's Status For Clippers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Salt Lake City on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out due to a calf injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 game that they have played in so far this season.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 25-11 in 36 games at home.

They had the best record in the NBA last year, but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Clippers.

The Related stories on NBA basketball