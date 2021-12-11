Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

The Golden State Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference (21-4), and are facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

For the game, they may be without Andre Iguodala once again, but his status is encouraging.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is listed as questionable with his knee injury that has kept him out of the last 11 games.

The status of Iguodala for the game against his former team on Saturday can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers come into the game with a 14-12 in record in their first 26 games.

