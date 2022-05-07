Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriros will remain without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out due to neck injury.
The series has been very intense, and after the first two games in Memphis they are tied up at 1-1.
Therefore, whoever wins Game 3 will have the advantage in the series.
This is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs, and prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that span.
As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team, but they did make the NBA Playoffs last year (lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round).
They broke out this season to finish the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they actually have home court advantage in the series against the Warriros.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.