Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco. 

For the game, the Warriros will remain without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out due to neck injury.  

The series has been very intense, and after the first two games in Memphis they are tied up at 1-1.  

Therefore, whoever wins Game 3 will have the advantage in the series. 

This is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs, and prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that span.  

As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team, but they did make the NBA Playoffs last year (lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round). 

They broke out this season to finish the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they actually have home court advantage in the series against the Warriros. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18218853_168388303_lowres
News

2 Chainz And Luka? One Of The Coolest Videos You'll Ever See

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18219903_168388303_lowres
News

Hall Of Famer Sends Out Bold Tweets About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_16385795_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bucks FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18219901_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Suns-Mavericks Game 3 On Friday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17076206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago