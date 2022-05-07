Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Warriros will remain without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out due to neck injury.

The series has been very intense, and after the first two games in Memphis they are tied up at 1-1.

Therefore, whoever wins Game 3 will have the advantage in the series.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs, and prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that span.

As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team, but they did make the NBA Playoffs last year (lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round).

They broke out this season to finish the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they actually have home court advantage in the series against the Warriros.

