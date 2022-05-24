Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Mavs Game 4

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their key veterans in Andre Iguodala for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday evening in Texas. 

The Warriors currently have a 3-0 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks, so a win for them on Tuesday night would send them to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight years.  

The last two seasons the Warriros missed the playoffs, but they have retuned to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA this season.  

They had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and won three NBA Titles during the time span before they missed the playoffs the last two seasons. 

The Mavericks can extend the series to 3-1 with a win, but Game 5 would be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. 

