Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday evening for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors will be without veteran Andre Iguodala.
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has been ruled out due to a neck injury.
The Warriors will have their second chance to close out the series, because they have a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets.
On Sunday, the Nuggets fended off elimination and a potential sweep by winning Game 4 on their home floor in Colorado.
A win for the Nuggets on Wednesday forces a Game 6 back in Colorado, while a loss sends them home for the offseason and moves the Warriros on to the second-round of the playoffs.
The Warriors had missed the playoffs for the last two seasons, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA titles.
Now that they are back in the playoffs they look a lot like their old selves.
As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of another shortcoming in the playoffs.
