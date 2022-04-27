Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriros.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday evening for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Warriors will be without veteran Andre Iguodala.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has been ruled out due to a neck injury.

The Warriors will have their second chance to close out the series, because they have a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets.

On Sunday, the Nuggets fended off elimination and a potential sweep by winning Game 4 on their home floor in Colorado.

A win for the Nuggets on Wednesday forces a Game 6 back in Colorado, while a loss sends them home for the offseason and moves the Warriros on to the second-round of the playoffs.

The Warriors had missed the playoffs for the last two seasons, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA titles.

Now that they are back in the playoffs they look a lot like their old selves.

As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of another shortcoming in the playoffs.

