Andre Iguodala's Status For Saturday's Warriors Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The veteran forward has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 43-20 record on the year.

However, they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

They are 8.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

