Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.
The Golden State Warriors are in D.C. to square off with the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.
The veteran forward has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 48-26 record in the 74 games that they have played.
However, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and are coming off of a loss to the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday evening.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.