Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors are in D.C. to square off with the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.   

The veteran forward has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 48-26 record in the 74 games that they have played.  

However, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and are coming off of a loss to the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday evening.  

