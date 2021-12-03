Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will square off once again on Friday night, but this time the game will be at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The two teams played on Tuesday, and the Warriors lost 104-96.

Right now, these are the two best teams in basketball, and the Suns are currently on an 18-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

For the game, veteran forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with an 18-3 record, while the Suns are 19-3.

Last season the Suns made the NBA Finals, and the Warriors missed the postseason.

