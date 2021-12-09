Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.

Iguodala is still out with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game tied for the best record in the NBA at 20-4 in their first 24 games of the season.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, they have once again become an elite team.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are struggling at 11-13 on the season in their first 24 games.

They have a first-year head coach in Chauncey Billups, and are dealing with injuries to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

