Andre Iguodala's Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, California, on Sunday night and for the game will be without a key player.

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are off to a 14-2 start on the new season in their first 16 games.

The record is not only the best in the Western Conference, but is the best out of all 30 teams in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

The Raptors come into the game with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs last season.

In 2019, the Raptors beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

