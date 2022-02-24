Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Trail Blazers Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The status of the veteran forward for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 42-17 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They have not made the postseason in each of the last two seasons, but have now returned to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

In the five seasons prior to missing the postseason, they had made the NBA Finals all five times and won three NBA Championships in that span.

Related stories on NBA basketball