Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala's Surprising Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center, and for the game they could have Andre Iguodala available.   

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has not played in a game since the first-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.    

The injury he has been dealing with is his neck.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have made the NBA Finals. 

Prior to missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships. 

Therefore, they have a lot more experience than the Celtics, who are headed to their first NBA Finals appearance (as a franchise) since the 2010 season. 

The three best players on the Celtics; Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are playing in their first ever NBA Finals.

