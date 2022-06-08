Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1, and the winner of the game will take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4.

For Game 3 on Wednesday, 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriors won the second game of the series by a score of 107-88 to regain the momentum (after losing Game 1), so it's now up to the Celtics to protect their home court and take the momentum back from the Warriors.

