Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3
Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1, and the winner of the game will take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4.
For Game 3 on Wednesday, 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Warriors won the second game of the series by a score of 107-88 to regain the momentum (after losing Game 1), so it's now up to the Celtics to protect their home court and take the momentum back from the Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.