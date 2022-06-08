Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.   

The series is currently tied up at 1-1, and the winner of the game will take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4.   

For Game 3 on Wednesday, 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable, and his status has been relayed by Underdog NBA.   

The Warriors won the second game of the series by a score of 107-88 to regain the momentum (after losing Game 1), so it's now up to the Celtics to protect their home court and take the momentum back from the Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17983424
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15513223_168388303_lowres
Rumors

There's Some Kyrie Irving Trade "Buzz"

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18028311_168388303_lowres-2
Rumors

NBA Team Reportedly Brings In 5 Player To Workout

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18425600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18468647_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 3 on Wednesday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_10123602_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Broke The Internet With What He Said

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18468651_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Have A Starter On The Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago