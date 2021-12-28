Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will likely have their veteran forward active.

Andre Iguodala had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but is listed as probable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Iguodala has missed the team's last two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Coming into the game against the Nuggets, the Warriors are 27-6, which is the best record in the entire NBA and good for the top seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Nuggets, they are off to a 16-16 start in 32 games this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball