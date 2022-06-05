Skip to main content

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening in California at the Chase Center.  

For the game, they could be without one of their most important veterans Andre Iguodala.  

The 2015 Finals MVP is listed as questionable due to a neck injury.  

The Warriors lost in Game 1 of the Finals by a score of 120-108, and the loss was a huge surprise for many reasons.  

For starters, the Celtics had been trailing by double-digits heading into the final period. 

In addition, this is the first time this group of players for the Celtics have been to the Finals, while the Warriros are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years. 

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18419837_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Question

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674417_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What This Warriors Star Did

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17967326_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Golden State Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17532102_168388303_lowres
News

This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago