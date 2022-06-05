Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening in California at the Chase Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their most important veterans Andre Iguodala.

The 2015 Finals MVP is listed as questionable due to a neck injury.

The Warriors lost in Game 1 of the Finals by a score of 120-108, and the loss was a huge surprise for many reasons.

For starters, the Celtics had been trailing by double-digits heading into the final period.

In addition, this is the first time this group of players for the Celtics have been to the Finals, while the Warriros are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston.

