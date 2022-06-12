Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 5
Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday.
Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center in California due to a knee injury (as relayed by Underdog NBA).
The Golden State Warriors tied up the series with the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts when they won Game 4 by a score of 107-97.
Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in the game, and they avoided falling into a 3-1 hole.
Iguodala did not play in the game.
The two teams are each 1-1 at home in the series so far.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.