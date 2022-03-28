Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Andre Iguodala is not on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Andre Iguodala and the Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and for the game he is not on the injury report.
The status of the 2015 NBA Finals MVP can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The veteran forward has not played since February 7.
Coming into the game, the Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-27 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
