Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game 3

Andre Iguodala is probable for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game Andre Iguodala will be listed as probable.   

The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series after winning Game 1 and 2 at home in San Francisco at Chase Center. 

This is the first time that Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals.  

