Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game Andre Iguodala will be listed as probable.

The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series after winning Game 1 and 2 at home in San Francisco at Chase Center.

This is the first time that Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals.

