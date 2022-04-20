Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game 3
Andre Iguodala is probable for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.
The Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game Andre Iguodala will be listed as probable.
The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series after winning Game 1 and 2 at home in San Francisco at Chase Center.
This is the first time that Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.