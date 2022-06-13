Andre Iguodala's Current Injury Status For Monday

Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

As of 11:30 Eastern Time, Andre Iguodala still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.   

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did not play in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden. 

The Warriors won that game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2. 

Game 5 will be huge, because whoever wins will be one game away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.  

Each team is 1-1 at home so far. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night. 

