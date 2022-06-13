Andre Iguodala's Current Injury Status For Monday
Andre Iguodala still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
As of 11:30 Eastern Time, Andre Iguodala still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did not play in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden.
The Warriors won that game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Game 5 will be huge, because whoever wins will be one game away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.