Andre Iguodala's Current Injury Status For Monday

As of 11:30 Eastern Time, Andre Iguodala still remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

NBA's official injury report

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did not play in Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden.

The Warriors won that game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be huge, because whoever wins will be one game away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night.

