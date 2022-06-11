Andre Iguodala's Final Injury Status For Game 4
Andre Iguodala will be available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Friday evening.
The 2015 Finals MVP had been on the injury report all day as questionable, but has been officially upgraded.
The Warriors lost Game 3 on Wednesday evening, so they are in a 2-1 hole, and will need to pick up a road win on Friday to avoid falling into a devastating 3-1 deficit.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals.
They have also won three NBA Championships during that time span.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.
