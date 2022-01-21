Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

Andre Iguodala's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

Andre Iguodala will play in Thursday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

Andre Iguodala will play in Thursday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Andre Iguodala available. 

He will play on Thursday, but then rest on Friday for their home game against the Houston Rockets the next night.    

The status of Iguodala for the game on Thursday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot. 

They have an impressive 32-12 record in 44 games played on the year, and look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs especially with Klay Thompson returning after missing more than two seasons. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17095967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

just now
USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17190559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17532225_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Cavs

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Devin Booker And Chris Paul's Pregame Outfits

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

1 hour ago
USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

2 hours ago
USATSI_17512152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devonte' Graham's Status For Pelicans-Knicks Game

2 hours ago