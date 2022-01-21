Andre Iguodala's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center in California on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Andre Iguodala available.

He will play on Thursday, but then rest on Friday for their home game against the Houston Rockets the next night.

The status of Iguodala for the game on Thursday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

They have an impressive 32-12 record in 44 games played on the year, and look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs especially with Klay Thompson returning after missing more than two seasons.

