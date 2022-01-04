Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Heat-Warriors Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury.

The status of Iguodala for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into their game with the Heat as the best team in the NBA with a 28-7 record in 35 games this season, which is the first seed in the Western Conference, and the best record in the entire NBA.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the top teams in the NBA.

They have won the NBA Championship three times in the last seven years.

As for the Heat they come into the game with a 23-14 record.

