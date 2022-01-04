Publish date:
Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Heat-Warriors Game
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury.
The status of Iguodala for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors come into their game with the Heat as the best team in the NBA with a 28-7 record in 35 games this season, which is the first seed in the Western Conference, and the best record in the entire NBA.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the top teams in the NBA.
They have won the NBA Championship three times in the last seven years.
As for the Heat they come into the game with a 23-14 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.