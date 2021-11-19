Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

The Golden State Warriors will be without 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala when they face the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Friday night.

The status of Iguodala for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA as they are 13-2 in their first 15 games of the new season.

Over the last four days they have beaten the Nets in Brooklyn and Cavs in Cleveland, and the game against Detroit is their final game of the road trip.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game struggling with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games.

However, the struggles were to be expected as they are clearly in a rebuilding mode after drafting Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

