Publish date:
Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game On Tuesday
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing a huge game on Tuesday night in Arizona, and for the game the Warriors will be without one of their key players.
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Evan Webeck of the Mercury News.
The Warriors come into the game with the best record in the NBA at 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Suns, they are on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3 in their first four games.
They are now 17-3 in their first 20 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.