Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing a huge game on Tuesday night in Arizona, and for the game the Warriors will be without one of their key players.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Evan Webeck of the Mercury News.

The Warriors come into the game with the best record in the NBA at 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Suns, they are on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3 in their first four games.

They are now 17-3 in their first 20 games.

