Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, and for the game, they are without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The status of Iguodala can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors have regained the entire NBA's attention as the team with the best record (12-2 in their first 14 games).

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and even failed to make the play-in tournament last year.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a respectable 9-7 record in their first 16 games of the season, and for a team that has not made the playoffs since 2018, it's a big step in the right direction.



Related stories on NBA basketball