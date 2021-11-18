Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game
    Publish date:

    Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Author:

    Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Golden State Warriors are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, and for the game, they are without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. 

    The status of Iguodala can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Warriors have regained the entire NBA's attention as the team with the best record (12-2 in their first 14 games). 

    After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and even failed to make the play-in tournament last year. 

    As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a respectable 9-7 record in their first 16 games of the season, and for a team that has not made the playoffs since 2018, it's a big step in the right direction. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_17076102_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lauri Markkanen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183333_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_15350518_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    5 hours ago