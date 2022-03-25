Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, an d 19-16 in the 35 games that they have played on the road away from Golden State.

