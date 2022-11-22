Andrew Wiggins' Final Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

They beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night in Texas, and Andrew Wiggins had 22 points and five rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time.

The win was their first victory on the road of the season.

For Monday's contest, they will be without Wiggins, who has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (foot) ruled out Monday."

On the season, the former Kansas star is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range.

After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had the reputation of being a bust.

That being said, he has turned his career around in a big way with the Warriors.

Last season, he was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Coming into the game against the Pelicans, the Warriors are 8-9 in their first 17 games of the season but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have been fantastic with a 7-1 record in eight games, but on the road, they are just 1-8 in their first nine games away from the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans enter the evening with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the west.