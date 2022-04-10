Andrew Wiggins' Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their star guard Andrew Wiggins.

The 2022 NBA All-Star starter has been ruled out for the contest due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 52-29 record in the 81 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball