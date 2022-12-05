Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins (adductor) listed questionable for Monday."

The former first-overall pick is coming off a phenomenal game on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

He had 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

In addition, he shot 14/19 from the field and 8/10 from the three-point range.

The Warriors won the game 120-101.

Coming into Monday night, they are 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They had started out the season slow but are playing much better as of late.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 11-1 record in 12 games at the Chase Center.

As for the Pacers, they are 12-11 in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After an excellent start to the season, they have cooled off recently, going 5-5 in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

On the road, the Pacers are 5-7 in 12 games.