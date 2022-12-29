Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins since he suffered an adductor injury against the Houston Rockets on December 3.

Over their last 12 games without Wiggins now, the Warriors have gone 5-7 and they could really use their All-Star wing back.

While it appeared that he was on track to play this past Sunday on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors ultimately ruled Wiggins out and while he has been cleared to resume basketball activities, he’s now dealing with a non-COVID related illness, which forced Wiggins to miss both Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Golden State ended up winning both of these games at home and following Wednesday night’s victory over the Jazz, head coach Steve Kerr stated that Andrew Wiggins is considered “doubtful” for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Kerr pointed out that Wiggins was cleared to play and likely would have played if it was not for this illness he came down with.

Assuming his status does not change for the better ahead of Friday’s game against Portland, Wiggins will be scheduled to miss his 13th consecutive game.

In a total of 22 games this season, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

While they have remained in striking distance with some of their stars out, as the Warriors are just four games behind the first-place Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in the win column in the Western Conference standings, Golden State wants and desperately needs Wiggins back out on the floor.



Should he miss Friday’s game, Andrew Wiggins’ next chance to return will be on Monday, January 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

