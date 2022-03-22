Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he will likely be in the starting lineup.   

2022 NBA All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins has been listed a probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game an be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.      

The Warriors come into the game on a two-game losing streak, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.  

However, they are still the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in this season.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_10822037_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: LeBron James Dunks On Former Cavs Teammate Kevin Love

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_9349687_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After LeBron James Dunked On Him

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago