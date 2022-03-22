Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game
Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.
The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he will likely be in the starting lineup.
2022 NBA All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins has been listed a probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game an be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game on a two-game losing streak, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
However, they are still the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in this season.
