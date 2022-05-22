Skip to main content

BREAKING: All-Star On Injury Report For Warriors-Mavs Game 3

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors going to be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report. 

All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. 

Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and spent his entire career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

He had been a solid player, but had always been seen as a player who did not live up to expectations, but during his tenure with the Warriors that assumption has started to change.  

In addition to being strong on offense, he has also been an incredible defensive player. 

The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, but prior to that drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

