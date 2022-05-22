Skip to main content

Game 3: All-Star On Injury Report For Warriros

Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. 

For the game, the Warriors have All-Star Andrew Wiggins on the injury report due to an ankle injury. 

However, according to Antony Slater, Steve Kerr expects him to play. 

Slater's tweet said: "Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: "I expect him to play (in Game 3). Technically he's questionable, but I expect him to play."

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the first two games in San Francisco. 

The series has now moved to Texas for Games 3 and 4.  

This is the first time that the Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

As for the Mavs, this is the first time that the franchise has been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.  

