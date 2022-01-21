Andrew Wiggins Status For Rockets-Warriors Game
Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Friday's game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors come into the game after losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime the night before.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-12 record in 45 games, and are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns and Warriors had gone back and forth for the top spot, but the Suns have taken a commanding lead over the first seed as of late.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.