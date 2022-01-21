Andrew Wiggins Status For Rockets-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to a foot injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game after losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime the night before.

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-12 record in 45 games, and are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns and Warriors had gone back and forth for the top spot, but the Suns have taken a commanding lead over the first seed as of late.

