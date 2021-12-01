Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Andrew Wiggins Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Andrew Wiggins Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

    Andrew Wiggins is questionable for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Andrew Wiggins is questionable for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

    The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are the two best teams in the NBA to start the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    The Warriors are 18-2 and the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are 17-3 and on a 16-game winning streak. 

    The two teams will square off on Tuesday night in Arizona, and for the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players. 

    Andrew Wiggins has been listed a questionable with a back injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Warriors had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (winning three titles), but have missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons. 

    As for the Suns, they had a long playoff drought that ended last season when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17135322_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andrew Wiggins Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

    just now
    USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
    News

    Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Nets

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett And Mitchell Robinson Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047407_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Derrick Rose Official Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047464_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Before The Nets Play The Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16292390_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Have Announced The Signing Of This Former All-Star

    1 hour ago