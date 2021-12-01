Andrew Wiggins Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are the two best teams in the NBA to start the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Warriors are 18-2 and the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are 17-3 and on a 16-game winning streak.

The two teams will square off on Tuesday night in Arizona, and for the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players.

Andrew Wiggins has been listed a questionable with a back injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (winning three titles), but have missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

As for the Suns, they had a long playoff drought that ended last season when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

