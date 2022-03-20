Andrew Wiggins' Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California on Sunday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins is not on the injury report after missing the team's last two games against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

His status for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-23 record in 70 games played.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 29-8 in the 37 games that they have played at home in San Francisco at Chase Center.

