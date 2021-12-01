Andrew Wiggins Official Status For Warriors-Suns Showdown

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing the most anticipated game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season so far.

The teams come into the game with the two best records in the NBA.

The Warriors are 18-2 in their first 20 games and have the first seed in the Western Conference, and the Suns are 17-3 and currently on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3.

For the game, the Warriors had listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable with a back injury.

However, the Warriors star will be available and play in the big game.

The Status of Wiggins for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.

The Warriors are coming off of a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Suns are coming off of a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

