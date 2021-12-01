Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Andrew Wiggins Official Status For Warriors-Suns Showdown
    Andrew Wiggins will be available for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
    The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are playing the most anticipated game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season so far. 

    The teams come into the game with the two best records in the NBA. 

    The Warriors are 18-2 in their first 20 games and have the first seed in the Western Conference, and the Suns are 17-3 and currently on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3.

    For the game, the Warriors had listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable with a back injury.

    However, the Warriors star will be available and play in the big game. 

    The Status of Wiggins for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA. 

    The Warriors are coming off of a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Suns are coming off of a win over the Brooklyn Nets. 

