Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status For Game 3

Andrew Wiggins will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night in San Francisco.

For the game, Andrew Wiggins was on the injury report, but he has now been upgraded to available for the contest.

The All-Star forward was the 14th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and for most of his career had been seen as someone who did not live up to expectations.

However, he is a very important piece to the Warriors, and he has become one of the best defenders in the entire league.

Therefore, having him available for the game is huge.

The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Warriors, who won both of the first two games at home.

They have all of the momentum, and a win on the road on Sunday would make the series 3-0.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a deficit such as that.

Related stories on NBA basketball