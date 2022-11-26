Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

This will be the second consecutive game the two teams have played (the Lakers beat the Spurs 105-94 on Friday night).

For the game on Saturday, the Lakers' two best players (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) are on the injury report.

Davis is questionable, while James is probable.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Lakers Times: "Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is probable and Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is questionable for game tonight at Spurs."

James had missed five games in a row before returning on Friday night and putting up 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in the win.

On the season, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 rebounds per contest in 11 games.

As for Davis, he has been playing exceptionally as of late and had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in the last game.

In each of the last five games, the eight-time NBA All-Star has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds.

The Lakers come into the night with a 4-1 record in their last five games but are just 6-11 in 17 games on the season.

On Friday night, they picked up their first win on the road, and they are now 1-6 in the seven games they have played outside of Los Angeles.

As for the Spurs (6-14), they started out 5-2 in their first seven games but have gone 1-12 in their last 13 games and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.