Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in California.

NBA Champion Anthony Davis remains listed on the injury report (as of 4:30 Eastern Time) due to a back injury.

NBA's official injury report

However, he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely play.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He also continues to play well on defense, with averages of 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest.

The Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season, which is why they will need Davis in this game.

They are 2-10 in their first 12 games of the season and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

The Houston Rockets, who have the worst record in the NBA, are just a half-game behind them.

In addition, LeBron James is listed as doubtful for the game due to a left adductor strain.

Last season, the Lakers were 33-49 and missed the postseason for the second time in four seasons.

Therefore, this was supposed to be a bounce-back season for the franchise.

Instead, they have looked even worse than they were last season.

As for the Nets, they are 6-7 in the 13 games that they have played but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have won four out of their last five games.

Kevin Durant has led the way with averages of 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.