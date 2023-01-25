Huge Update Given On Anthony Davis Following Lakers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers received big news regarding Anthony Davis’ potential return from a right foot injury.

Heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had won three of their last four games, including two straight.

This small win streak was short-lived though, as the Clippers took care of business against the Lakers, winning 133-115 and extending their win streak against the Lakers to ten games.

This loss definitely stings for the Lakers, especially since LeBron James went for 46 points on a career-high 9-14 from three-point range, but the night did end for them with some good news.

Anthony Davis, who has not played since December 16 due to a stress reaction in his right foot, is nearing a return to play and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported after their game against the Clippers that Davis will will return to the lineup Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setback during his pregame warmup.

Since this injury occurred to Davis, the Lakers have gone 10-10, but they have really missed the production from their star big man.

Prior to getting hurt in December, Anthony Davis was having some massive performances and was potentially on track to start in the All-Star Game, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor, which would be a new career-high in shooting percentage for Davis.

Set to return against the Spurs, the Lakers will be getting some much-needed production alongside LeBron James and newly acquired Rui Hachimura will also be making his debut for Los Angeles in the same game.

Beginning to flip the switch a little bit ahead of the All-Star break, the Lakers will look to get things rolling in the right direction with Davis returning to the lineup.

However, things are not getting easier for the Lakers, as five of their next ten games ahead of the All-Star break will be against teams with a .500 or better record and of those five teams with a losing record, three of them are within one game of having a .500 record for the season.

Following a home game on Wednesday against San Antonio, the second night of a back-to-back for Los Angeles, the Lakers will begin a five game road trip against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.