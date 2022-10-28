Skip to main content
Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in Minnesota to face off with the Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.      

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the contest as relayed by Underdog NBA.     

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) ruled out Friday."

Davis has played in all four of the team's previous games, and he is averaging 24.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. 

However, the Lakers are 0-4 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Last season, Davis missed 42 games, which was a big reason why the team went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, but since then he has missed a lot of time. 

In 2021, he missed 46 games, so over two seasons, he missed 88 regular season games. 

So far this season, the Lakers do not look like a playoff team, so it will be interesting to see if they make any significant moves.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent game.

They are 3-2 on the season in their first five games and are coming off making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018. 

The roster is loaded with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

They have the potential to be a contender in the Western Conference. 

