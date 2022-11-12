Skip to main content
Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Kings-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Kings-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis will be available for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in California, and they will have one of their best players in the lineup for the game.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available (non-COVID illness). 

Via Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee: "The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings."

They have also announced their starting lineup for the game, as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Beverley, Brown Jr., Walker, Gabriel, Davis on Friday."

The Lakers come into the game struggling in a big way to start the 2022-23 NBA season. 

They began 0-5, and after winning two games in a row, they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

Therefore, they come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 2-9 record in their first 11 games. 

Having Davis available will be a huge help because the former Kentucky star is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

They will be without LeBron James for the game, so Davis will have to step up. 

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games.

After starting out the season 0-4, they have won four of their last six games, so they will not be an easy out for the Lakers. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19384300_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Kings-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18135813_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19384148_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17322144_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Spurs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17675200_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17536292_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19176919_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Finalized Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17972750_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Celtics Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19382243_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar