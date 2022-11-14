Skip to main content

Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is available for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to end their five-game losing streak when they host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in California.   

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis had been on the injury report for the game, but he has been upgraded to available.    

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) available to play Sunday."

The NBA Champion is averaging 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 11 games.

He also continues to be one of the best defensive players on the league with averages of 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Currently, he's shooting 53.4% from the field but has struggled from the three-point, shooting 25.0%.

Having Davis available for the game is significant because they will be without their best LeBron James for the second straight game.

The Lakers also need a win; they are 2-10 in their first 12 games of the season, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

If they lose to the Nets, they will be tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the league.

Davis had 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in Friday's 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings (at home).

Coming into the night, the Nets are 6-7 on the season, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

The Lakers are 2-5 in seven games at home, while the Nets are 3-3 in six games on the road.

