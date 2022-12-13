Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star is in the middle of a fantastic season and comes into the night averaging 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 23 games.

He is also shooting a fantastic 59.6% from the field.

On Sunday night, the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 124-117 in Michigan, and Davis put up 34 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes.

While Davis has played some of the basketball of his career over the last few weeks, the Lakers are still among the worst teams in the Western Conference.

They come into the night with an 11-15 record in 26 games, which has them as the 12th seed.

That being said, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and only 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed.

At home, the Lakers have gone 6-6 in 12 games.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off a 113-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

However, they are still the best team in the entire NBA, with a 21-7 record in 28 games.

On the road, the Celtics are 10-5 in 15 games away from Massachusetts.