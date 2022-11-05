Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Utah Jazz in California.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players.

Anthony Davis remains listed as questionable (back) as of 7:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that he was excused from shootaround earlier in the day.

Buha: "LeBron James (probable) and Anthony Davis (questionable) were excused from shootaround today. Both are staying off their feet until the game tonight. Their statuses haven’t changed."

Davis has only missed one game this season, and he is currently averaging 23.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

The former Kentucky star has been on a roll in the last two games.

Against the Denver Nuggets, he had 23 points and 15 rebounds; against the New Orleans Pelicans, he had 20 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Lakers started out the season 0-5, but they have won each of their last two games.

For them to have a successful season, they will need Davis to be one of the best players in the NBA.

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Davis missed 42 regular season games in 2022 and 46 in 2021, so his health is essential to the franchise.

As for the Jazz, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the 2022-23 season.

Currently, they are 6-3 in their first nine games.

However, they are 2-3 in five games on the road (the Lakers are 2-2 at home).