Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for the game, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

The eight-time NBA All-Star missed Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors and left Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (due to an illness) after only playing eight minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 21 games.

Before the last two games, he had been on a roll, and on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards, he put up 55 points and 17 rebounds.

If the Lakers are going to turn around their season, they will need Davis to be dominant.

They come into the night 10-14 in their first 24 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

However, the west has been close, so they are only 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

On the road, the Lakers are 4-8 in 12 games, and they are 6-4 in their last ten overall.

As for the 76ers, they are 12-12 in their first 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, they are only one game behind the Brooklyn Nets, who are the fourth seed.

At home, the 76ers have gone 7-5 in 12 games.