Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Wisconsin to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Friday."

The eight-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

He's also shooting 56.9% from the field and has played outstanding as of late.

For the Lakers to make the NBA Playoffs, they will need Davis to continue playing like this.

They come into the night with an 8-12 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

After a terrible start to the season, they have played better recently, going 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 2-6 in eight games (their only two wins came against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas).

The Lakers are going up against an elite Bucks team that is 15-5 in its first 20 games and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Bucks are 11-2 in the 13 games that they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sensational to start the season with averages of 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest on 53.3% shooting from the field.