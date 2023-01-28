Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

The superstar forward had missed 20 games in a row before returning in Wednesday’s 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs (at home).

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Saturday."

In his return, Davis had 21 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks.

Before getting hurt, he had been playing some of the best basketball of his entire career.

Through 26 games, the former Kentucky star is averaging 27.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest (while shooting 59.0% from the field).

For the Lakers to make a playoff push, they will need him to remain healthy.

Right now, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are 10-14 in the 24 games they have played on the road.

The Lakers are near the bottom of the standings, but the west has been extremely close.

Therefore, they are only 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Celtics, they come into the evening as the best team in the NBA with a 35-15 record in 50 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but are 18-6 in 24 games at home.