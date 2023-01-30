Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Nets Game

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in New York to face off with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

However, they will be without Anthony Davis for the contest (the eight-time NBA All-Star has been ruled out due to a foot injury).

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) listed out for Monday."

Davis had missed 20 games before returning and playing in each of the last two.

Before getting hurt, he had been among the ten best players in the NBA and is averaging 26.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 27 games (he's also shooting 58.4% from the field).

The Lakers come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-27 record in 50 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and have gone 10-15 in 25 games on the road.

That said, the west has been tight, so the Lakers are only 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed.

As for the Nets, they come into the matchup as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a horrible start to the season, they have been one of the best teams in the league over the last few months.

Right now, the Nets are 30-19 in 49 games, which has them 5.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are 14-8 in 22 games at home.